H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Lynne PALMER

Lynne PALMER Notice
PALMER Lynne of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, 19 March 2020. Beloved wife of Ron (dec). Dearly loved mother of Joanne and Glenn. Much loved Nan of Chantelle and Jesse and great grand nan of Summer. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jill and David, Pauline and Anne, Leon and Susan. Lynne will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends..



Aged 84 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lynne's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis Foundation Australia would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2020
