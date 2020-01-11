Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette KILBORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Ann KILBORN


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lynette Ann KILBORN Notice
KILBORN Lynette Ann Passed away on 5th January, 2020. Loving daughter of Douglas & Gloria (both dec). Loving sister & sister in law of Gary & Barb and aunty to Nathan, Josh and families. Special friend to Brenda and all the Devine family and to her extended family in Bega. Lyn will be missed by her family and close friends.



Aged 63 Years

Looking down from heavens window



Relatives and friends of Lyn are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 17th January, 2020 commencing at 12 noon.



Please wear bright colours in memory of Lyn.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the NSW Bushfire Disaster Relief, a box will be at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -