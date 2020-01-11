|
|
KILBORN Lynette Ann Passed away on 5th January, 2020. Loving daughter of Douglas & Gloria (both dec). Loving sister & sister in law of Gary & Barb and aunty to Nathan, Josh and families. Special friend to Brenda and all the Devine family and to her extended family in Bega. Lyn will be missed by her family and close friends.
Aged 63 Years
Looking down from heavens window
Relatives and friends of Lyn are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 17th January, 2020 commencing at 12 noon.
Please wear bright colours in memory of Lyn.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the NSW Bushfire Disaster Relief, a box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020