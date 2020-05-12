|
|
FACCIN Luke Ronald May 1, 2020
Passed away suddenly at home surrounded by his family. Adored Husband of Jess. Loving Dad to Brodee, Ty and Cash. Much loved Son of Julie and Luciano.
Aged 37 Years
A private gathering to celebrate the life of Luke will be held on Friday May 15 at 2pm.
Luke's family understand and respect that many of his family and friends will not be able to attend the service. Your love and care is greatly appreciated in these difficult times. Luke's family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering and giving thanks for Luke's life at that time.
The service will be live streamed and you
are welcome to view using the following link.
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: FDOYVH
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 12 to May 14, 2020