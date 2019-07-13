|
|
ALLEN LUKE Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, 10 July 2019. Beloved husband of Cherie. Loved father of Toby, Grace, and Abby. Luke was a strong, loyal hard working man who loved his family above all else. He will be deeply missed.
Aged 48 Years
Luke's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp ChapelCnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Thursday, 18 July 2019 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Australian Lung Foundation
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019