CARABALLO (Alberto) Luis Passed away peacefully on 22nd September, 2019 surrounded by his family. Late of Stanwell Park. Beloved Husband of Trish. Loved Father & Father in law of Flavia & Lee. Proud Poppy of his Grandchildren Saxon, Mason and Savannah. Cherished Son of Elida & Victorio (dec) and brother of Graciela. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.
Aged 67 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A Mass Service for Alberto will be offered at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4 McMillan Street, Helensburgh on Thursday 26th September, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Unicorn Foundation, a box will be available at the Church door for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019