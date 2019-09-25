Home
Luis CARABALLO


1952 - 2019
Luis CARABALLO Notice
CARABALLO (Alberto) Luis Passed away peacefully on 22nd September, 2019 surrounded by his family. Late of Stanwell Park. Beloved Husband of Trish. Loved Father & Father in law of Flavia & Lee. Proud Poppy of his Grandchildren Saxon, Mason and Savannah. Cherished Son of Elida & Victorio (dec) and brother of Graciela. He will be sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Aged 67 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



A Mass Service for Alberto will be offered at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4 McMillan Street, Helensburgh on Thursday 26th September, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Unicorn Foundation, a box will be available at the Church door for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019
