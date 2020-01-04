Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St John Vianneys Catholic Church
Princes Highway
Fairy Meadow
Luigi ZURZOLO

Luigi ZURZOLO Notice
ZURZOLO Luigi of Fairy Meadow



Passed away surrounded by loving family on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Augusta. Dearly loved father and father in law of Eleanora (dec) and Joe Punturiero, Connie and John Saad, Josephine and Byron Farrugia. Loved Nonno by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Luigi will be sadly missed by his extended family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 88 Years

We Have you in our Hearts

Our Memories of you will be

Treasured Forever



Requiem Mass for the repose of Luigi's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10am. Following the Mass family will hold a private Burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020
