|
|
ZURZOLO Luigi of Fairy Meadow
Passed away surrounded by loving family on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Augusta. Dearly loved father and father in law of Eleanora (dec) and Joe Punturiero, Connie and John Saad, Josephine and Byron Farrugia. Loved Nonno by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Luigi will be sadly missed by his extended family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 88 Years
We Have you in our Hearts
Our Memories of you will be
Treasured Forever
Requiem Mass for the repose of Luigi's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10am. Following the Mass family will hold a private Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020