Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church
1 Bruce Rd
Warrawong
View Map
Lucia SCHETTINO Notice
SCHETTINO Lucia of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully while sleeping on Friday November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Antonio (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Joe and Junko, Maria. Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren Jun, Mai, and Ryota. Lucia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 89 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday November 25 at 6.30pm.



Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Lucia's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 12:30pm. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019
