|
|
SCHETTINO Lucia of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully while sleeping on Friday November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Antonio (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Joe and Junko, Maria. Much loved Nonna of her grandchildren Jun, Mai, and Ryota. Lucia will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rosary will be recited in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday November 25 at 6.30pm.
Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Lucia's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 12:30pm. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 25, 2019