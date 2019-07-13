|
SUKOSKI Lubomir 'Lube' Of Cringila Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Beloved Husband of the late Kristina. Loving father and father in law of Mladenka and Lazor, Ilija and Kija, Jasminka and Koste. Much loved Dedo of his grandchildren Gordana and Roger, Chris, Kristina and Nick, Beti and Damien, Mite, Stefani and Jamie, and his great grandchildren Ashton, Chanel, Lara, Noah, Holly, and Cooper. Lube will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia. Aged 84 Years Forever in our hearts Rest in Peace Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Monday July 15 2019 at 6pm. Lubomir's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by a burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019