KRAWCZENKO Luba of Mt Pleasant
Passed away peacefully while sleeping after a long illness on 28 October 2019. Beloved wife of Aleks (dec). Dearly loved mother of Alex, Victor (dec). Mother in law to Tamara. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren Lisa, Alex and Alex's wife Sonia and her great grandchildren Annya, Zahli, Lily, Zachary, Rosie. Luba will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Russia.
Aged 97 years
A life well lived
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Luba's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Friday, 1 November 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019