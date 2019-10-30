Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Luba KRAWCZENKO

Luba KRAWCZENKO Notice
KRAWCZENKO Luba of Mt Pleasant



Passed away peacefully while sleeping after a long illness on 28 October 2019. Beloved wife of Aleks (dec). Dearly loved mother of Alex, Victor (dec). Mother in law to Tamara. Cherished Nanna of her grandchildren Lisa, Alex and Alex's wife Sonia and her great grandchildren Annya, Zahli, Lily, Zachary, Rosie. Luba will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and in Russia.



Aged 97 years

A life well lived

Our memories of you will be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Luba's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Friday, 1 November 2019 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
