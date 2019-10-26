Home
Lorrie SHELTON


2017 - 2019
Lorrie SHELTON Notice
SHELTON Lorrie NX146132

Of Unanderra

Formerly of Corrimal



Passed away peacefully on 22nd October, 2019. Dearly Beloved Husband of Philomena (dec). Much Loved Father and Father-in-law of Brian & Judy, Paul & Lynne, Lawrence & Sharon, Mark & Angela. Loved Pop and Great Pop of all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



Aged 102 Years

Resting Peacefully



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99 Princes Highway, Corrimal on Thursday 31st October, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Mass the Funeral will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Villa Maria Auxiliary a box will be provided on the day. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff of Villa Maria for their wonderful care.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
