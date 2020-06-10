|
TYSSEN Lorraine of Horsley
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 8 June 2020. Loving and cherished wife of Keith. Devoted mother and mother in law of Alana and Steve, Marnie and Jamie, Maree, Geoff and Sonia. Adored grandmother of Brodie, Jesse, Kassidy, Talia, Addison, Kyle, Jordan, Caitlyn, Jeremy, Alex. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 years
An Angel reunited with her parents
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lorraine's funeral service to be held in the chapel, H Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 12 June 2020 at 9:30 am
Due to current restrictions, please contact the family regarding attendance at the service. Lorraine's family encourage you to watch her service via a link located on funeralannouncement.com.au.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 10, 2020