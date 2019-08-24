Home
FAIRWEATHER LORRAINE of Wollongong

[[PONMTA000142]]

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August, 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert (dec). Dearly loved Mum of Craig and Tracey, Glenn and Karen. Cherished Nan of her grandchildren Blythe, Louis, Lauren, Ryan and Sarah. Loved sister of John, Robert (dec) and Annette. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

In Gods Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lorraine's memorial service to be held in the Kieraview Uniting Church, 34 Fisher Street, West Wollongong on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
