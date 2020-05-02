|
|
COOPER (Née Hamilton) Lorraine of Woonona,
formerly of Thirroul
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Marcia and Paul. Adored Nan of Jennifer and Steven, Vivienne and Paul. Beloved Aunt of her nieces and nephews. Lorraine will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
Forever in our hearts
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020