CHAPPELL Lorna Janet Loving Wife of Barry (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Le'Anne & Wayne, Mark & Tereza, Peter & Jennifer. Adored Nan of Brad & Katie, Rebecca & Kevin, Blake, Tyron, Gabi, Hayley, Ryan, Olivia, Jared and James. Great O Nan of Allira and Adalyn. A Sister to Beverley.
Aged 83 Years
The relatives and friends of Lorna are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 5th February, 2020 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Ward 6 Wollongong Hospital, a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020