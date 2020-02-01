Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna CHAPPELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Janet CHAPPELL

Add a Memory
Lorna Janet CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL Lorna Janet Loving Wife of Barry (dec). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Le'Anne & Wayne, Mark & Tereza, Peter & Jennifer. Adored Nan of Brad & Katie, Rebecca & Kevin, Blake, Tyron, Gabi, Hayley, Ryan, Olivia, Jared and James. Great O Nan of Allira and Adalyn. A Sister to Beverley.



Aged 83 Years



The relatives and friends of Lorna are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 5th February, 2020 commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Ward 6 Wollongong Hospital, a box will be provided on the day.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -