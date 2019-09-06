|
|
PIFFARELLI "Lorry" Lorito of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on September 3, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Violeta. Fantastic father of Luka and Jacob. Adored son of Ignazio & Lucia. Dearly loved uncle to Alex and David. Cherished brother-in-law to Goran and Gordana. Lorry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends
Aged 49 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
A Service will be held for Lorry at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Tuesday September 10, 2019 commencing at 11:30am. At the conclusion of the Service the funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park for Burial. The family would like attendees to wear bright colours.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Unicorn Foundation would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 6, 2019