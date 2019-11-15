|
KEEN Loretta Margaret of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 12, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Garry, Louise & Paul, Steven & Kristy. Adored Nan of Kiesha, D.J. and Rorey. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Jannette, Denise & Richard. Loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loretta will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 77 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Loretta are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday November 18, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. At the conclusion of the Funeral the service will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019