Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Loretta Margaret KEEN

Loretta Margaret KEEN Notice
KEEN Loretta Margaret of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 12, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Garry, Louise & Paul, Steven & Kristy. Adored Nan of Kiesha, D.J. and Rorey. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Jannette, Denise & Richard. Loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Loretta will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 77 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Loretta are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday November 18, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. At the conclusion of the Funeral the service will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
