|
|
CAPPETTA Lorenzo of Shell Cove formerly of Lake Heights
With sadness we announce the passing of Lorenzo on Saturday, 8 February 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by all those he loved. Beloved husband and soul mate of Josephine. Dearly loved father and father in law of Michelina and Robert, Marisa and Cos, Vito (dec). Cherished Nonno of his grandchildren Amy and Daniel, Mitchell and Riannon, Hannah, Kayla and David, Madison and great grandson Harrison. Lorenzo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 78 Years
Resting Peacefully
Reunited with his Son
A Mass for the Christian burial for the repose of Lorenzo's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd Warrawong on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 10, 2020