Home
Services
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS TURNBULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS TURNBULL

Add a Memory
LOIS TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL LOIS

10.07.1933 - 26.09.2019

Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Julie and Merv, Mick and Sue, Stephen (dec), Lance and Paulla, Brian and Jane, Chris and Mick, Bill and Leanne. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson.



A life well lived

Rest In Peace



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lois will be held at Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 10am. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.