TURNBULL LOIS
10.07.1933 - 26.09.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Julie and Merv, Mick and Sue, Stephen (dec), Lance and Paulla, Brian and Jane, Chris and Mick, Bill and Leanne. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson.
A life well lived
Rest In Peace
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lois will be held at Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road, Unanderra on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 10am. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019