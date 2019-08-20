|
|
MARY LOIS LOVE "Lois" Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 17th August, 2019. Late of Unanderra, formerly of Berkeley. Beloved Wife of Keith (dec). Dearly loved Mum and Mother in law of Glenn & Clea, Terri & Peter, Tracey & David. Adored Grandma of her Grandchildren Amy, Sally, James, Charlie, Harry and GG to her Great Grandchildren Caprice, Rhani and Pj. Loved Sister of Leo and Patricia (both dec).
Aged 85 years
Forever Our Mum
Relatives and friends of Lois are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 22nd August, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Cancer Care, a bowl will be at the Chapel.
A private burial will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019