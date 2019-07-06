Home
LLOYD ASHTON


1925 - 2019
LLOYD ASHTON Notice
ASHTON LLOYD

27 December 1925 - 28 June 2019

Aged 93.5 years

Died of old age still with a sense of humour.



Born Wollongong.

Formerly of Randwick, Edgecliff, Boorowa

Died Canberra.



Many thanks to his attentive GPs Ron Scott,

Rod MacIver, and Tang Zeng.



Beloved husband of Mary (dec 1991).

Little brother of Alice, Harry, Alf, Doreen,

Stan, Bob and Clarice (all dec).

Loving father of Meredith and

father-in-law of Trevor.

Adoring Pop of David and Michael.

Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews

in Lloyd's and Mary's families.

Friend to many, many more.



For details of memorial service, please contact [email protected]



A life well lived.

He will be missed but in our hearts forever.



'Checking out the top paddock'



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
