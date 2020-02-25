|
|
PEJCINOVIC Ljubo Passed away peacefully on February 22nd 2020, formerly of Fairy Meadow. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Ljubica. Loved Father and Father in law of Stan & Kathy, Karmela & Darko, Vatroslav & Katarina. Dearest Dedo of Phillip, Natalie (dec), Dinko, Stephanie, Monika, Danijela, Christopher, Kristina, Emily and Samantha. Ljubo will be sadly missed by his family and friends in Australia and overseas.
Aged 87 Years
Rest In Peace
In God's Care
Relatives and friends of the Pejcinovic family are invited to attend the Funeral Service to be held at Mary Queen of Croats Catholic Church, Bellevue Rd, Figtree on Thursday February 27th 2020 commencing at 10.30am.
At conclusion of the Church Service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for burial. Please consider a donation, in lieu of flowers to Caritas, a box will be located at the Church.
The Rosary will be recited prior to the Service in the Church from 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 25, 2020