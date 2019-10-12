Home
Ljubo MLINAREVIC

Ljubo MLINAREVIC Notice
MLINAREVIC Ljubo of Lake Illawarra



Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Husband, Father, Grandfather of his family. Ljubo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 80 Years

At Peace



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary Queen Of Croats Catholic Church, 7-9 Bellevue Road Figtree on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Rosary will be recited before the Mass at 10.30am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
