MLINAREVIC Ljubo of Lake Illawarra
Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Husband, Father, Grandfather of his family. Ljubo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
At Peace
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary Queen Of Croats Catholic Church, 7-9 Bellevue Road Figtree on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Rosary will be recited before the Mass at 10.30am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019