Ljeposava "Lily" DJUKIC


1942 - 2019
Ljeposava "Lily" DJUKIC Notice
DJUKIC Ljeposava "Lily" Passed away peacefully with loving family by her side on August 12th, 2019. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Zdravko. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Bozica, Marko, Uros & Paula. Adored Baba

of Alexander, Christopher and Jack. Will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends both here and overseas.



Aged 77 Years

Finally reunited

with Zdravko



Relatives and friends of Ljeposava are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Dale Street, Dapto on Saturday August 17th, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.



Prayers will be recited at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Notthcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday August 16th, 2019 at 4.30pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019
