Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
1 Bruce Road
Warrawong
Requiem Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church
1 Bruce Road
Warrawong
Liza MICALLEF Notice
MICALLEF Liza of Dapto formerly of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on Friday, 20 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Liza will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.



Aged 93 Years

God has you in his keeping

We have you in our hearts



Requiem Mass for the repose of Liza's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road, Warrawong on Friday, 27 December 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Rosary will be held in the Church, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10.30am prior to the Requiem Mass.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019
