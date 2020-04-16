Home
Lionel Joseph RANSLEY


1943 - 2020
Lionel Joseph RANSLEY Notice
RANSLEY Lionel Joseph Lionel passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday 11th April, 2020. Beloved husband of Paola. Adored father and father-in-law of Rachel & Stephen, Andrew & Leigh, Ben & Melissa, and Matt & Jess. Cherished Grandpa to Luke, Jayden, Lillia, James, Ryan, Charlotte, Katie, Kayla, Oliver and Myles. Dear brother to Paul, Laurie, Neal and John (dec). Lionel will be sadly missed by all his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 76 Years

Our memories of you will be treasured forever.



A private burial is to take place,

with a memorial service to be held at a later date.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2020
