Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
Lindsay Graham BROWN

Lindsay Graham BROWN Notice
BROWN Lindsay Graham of Barrack Point retired Pharmacist

formerly of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Tuesday, 3 March 2020. Beloved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Simone, Jackie and David. Much loved Da of his grandchildren Lachlan, Courtney, Natasha, Melody, Penelope, Jonty. Lindsay will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lindsay's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020
