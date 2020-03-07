|
|
BROWN Lindsay Graham of Barrack Point retired Pharmacist
formerly of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Tuesday, 3 March 2020. Beloved husband of Carol. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Simone, Jackie and David. Much loved Da of his grandchildren Lachlan, Courtney, Natasha, Melody, Penelope, Jonty. Lindsay will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 77 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lindsay's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020