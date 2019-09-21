Home
Lincoln "Linc" MCCAULEY


1971 - 2019
Lincoln "Linc" MCCAULEY Notice
MCCAULEY Lincoln "Linc" 15.09.1971 - 17.09.2019

Passed Away Peacefully - Aged 48 Years

Late of East Corrimal



Loving Son of Geoff & Anneke (Audrey). Treasured Brother and Brother-In-Law of Paul & Sharmaine. Cherished Nephew of all his Uncles and Aunts.



Friend and Legend to all his Mates and Greatly Respected by all that knew him.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service for LINC to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday 26th September 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019
