|
|
MCCAULEY Lincoln "Linc" 15.09.1971 - 17.09.2019
Passed Away Peacefully - Aged 48 Years
Late of East Corrimal
Loving Son of Geoff & Anneke (Audrey). Treasured Brother and Brother-In-Law of Paul & Sharmaine. Cherished Nephew of all his Uncles and Aunts.
Friend and Legend to all his Mates and Greatly Respected by all that knew him.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service for LINC to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Thursday 26th September 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 21, 2019