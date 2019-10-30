Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Lily FISHER

Lily FISHER Notice
FISHER, Lily Passed away peacefully at Tamworth 25th October, 2019 Late of Corrimal Aged 94 Years Dearly loved wife of Jim Fisher (dec'd). Much loved mother of Sue Evans, Yvonne Fisher and Rosezena Fisher (dec'd). Grandmother to Toni & Paul and Samantha & Craig. Great Grandmother to Jade & Leith and Jakob & Benjamin. Privately Cremated Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
