LILA TRPKOSKA

LILA TRPKOSKA In Memoriam
In Memory of

LILA TRPKOSKA

15/7/64-27/5/17

Mum

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands at rest,

It broke our hearts to see you go,

God only takes the best.

They say the memories are golden,

Well maybe that is true,

But we never wanted memories,

We only wanted you.

Your life was love and labour,

Your love for your family true,

You did your best for all of us,

We will always remember you.

We sat beside your bedside,

Our hearts were crushed and sore,

We did our very best till the end,

'Til we could do no more.

In tears we watched you sinking,

We watched you fade away,

And though our hearts were breaking,

We knew you could not stay.

Our lips cannot speak how we loved you,

Our hearts cannot tell what to say,

But God only knows how we miss you,

In our home that is lonely today.

It has been 3 years since you

Left us broken hearted.

Not a day goes by

that we don't think of you.

"Fly high together with Dad out beautiful Angels"

Forever in our hearts

Never forgotten

Love Always

Nat, Oli, Ane, Adrian & Anthony

Xxxxx
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
