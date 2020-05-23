|
|
In Memory of
LILA TRPKOSKA
15/7/64-27/5/17
Mum
A golden heart stopped beating,
Hard working hands at rest,
It broke our hearts to see you go,
God only takes the best.
They say the memories are golden,
Well maybe that is true,
But we never wanted memories,
We only wanted you.
Your life was love and labour,
Your love for your family true,
You did your best for all of us,
We will always remember you.
We sat beside your bedside,
Our hearts were crushed and sore,
We did our very best till the end,
'Til we could do no more.
In tears we watched you sinking,
We watched you fade away,
And though our hearts were breaking,
We knew you could not stay.
Our lips cannot speak how we loved you,
Our hearts cannot tell what to say,
But God only knows how we miss you,
In our home that is lonely today.
It has been 3 years since you
Left us broken hearted.
Not a day goes by
that we don't think of you.
"Fly high together with Dad out beautiful Angels"
Forever in our hearts
Never forgotten
Love Always
Nat, Oli, Ane, Adrian & Anthony
Xxxxx
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020