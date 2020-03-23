Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Lex RAPLEY Notice
RAPLEY Lex of Gwynneville



Passed away on Wednesday, 18 March 2020. Beloved partner of Gail. Loved by Kelsey, Dan, Kayley and Samuel, Teagan, and Luke. Loved brother of Scott, his wife Corrine and his nieces, Carly and Shannae. Lex will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 60 Years

Sadly missed, forever in our Hearts

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lex's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2020
