|
|
RAPLEY Lex of Gwynneville
Passed away on Wednesday, 18 March 2020. Beloved partner of Gail. Loved by Kelsey, Dan, Kayley and Samuel, Teagan, and Luke. Loved brother of Scott, his wife Corrine and his nieces, Carly and Shannae. Lex will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 60 Years
Sadly missed, forever in our Hearts
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lex's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2020