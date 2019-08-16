Home
Leslie John BOYD


1934 - 2019
Leslie John BOYD Notice
BOYD Leslie John 'Les'



9th August 2019

Late of Nowra

Formerly of Corrimal & Berry

Beloved son to Les (dec) & Alma (dec)

Loving brother to Ian (dec) and Phillip

Much loved brother-in-law of Paula and Judy

Cherished uncle of Louise, Geoffery,

Amanda and David



'Always Remembered'

Aged 84 years



Les' funeral service will be held in

The Chapel at Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee on

Monday, 19th August 2019 at 2.00pm

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.




Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019
