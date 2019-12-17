|
|
LLOYD Leslie "Les" James of Berkeley
Passed away on December 7, 2019. Husband of Sally. Father of Dylan, Mitchel and Matthew. Son of Kay & Doug and Barry (dec). Brother of Susan, Paul, Brett and Jase. Les will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Aged 48 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Les are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 19 December, 2019 commencing at 12 midday. At the conclusion of the Service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019