Leslie Clarence Keft NX201060 16th May 1920 - 28th Sept 2019 Les passed away in his sleep. Aged 99 Late of Shoalhaven Heads; Formerly of Bathurst Beloved Husband of Win Father and Father-in Law of Rodney & Pat and Lindon & Jill Loving Grandad of: Darrin, Becky, Virginia, Anna, Ellie and Tom Keft And is missed by Johnny and Justin Great-Grandad of: Abbi, Olivia and Kate; Luca, Ezri, Pippa and Tilly. Loved by many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Les's funeral will take place at All Saints Anglican Church 70 Plunkett St Nowra. Tuesday 8th Oct 10am
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019