Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie KEFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Clarence KEFT

Add a Memory
Leslie Clarence KEFT Notice
Leslie Clarence Keft NX201060 16th May 1920 - 28th Sept 2019 Les passed away in his sleep. Aged 99 Late of Shoalhaven Heads; Formerly of Bathurst Beloved Husband of Win Father and Father-in Law of Rodney & Pat and Lindon & Jill Loving Grandad of: Darrin, Becky, Virginia, Anna, Ellie and Tom Keft And is missed by Johnny and Justin Great-Grandad of: Abbi, Olivia and Kate; Luca, Ezri, Pippa and Tilly. Loved by many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Les's funeral will take place at All Saints Anglican Church 70 Plunkett St Nowra. Tuesday 8th Oct 10am



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.