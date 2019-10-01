|
SPACKMAN Lesley John 23/09/1946 - 27/09/2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Patricia. Loved Dad and Father-in-law of Matthew, Nathan, Gavin & Jayde. Adored Poppy of Stella and Asha. Les will be missed by his Sister Jeanette, all his family and friends.
Now At Peace
Relatives and friends of Les are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday October 3rd, 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.
Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Auxiliary Port Kembla Hospital, a box will be located at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 1, 2019