HARDING (NEE PATMORE) LESLEY JOAN of Bulli
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on November 9, 2019. Loved wife of Errol (dec). Loved partner of Harold Little (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Nicole and Mark. Lesley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71Years
Resting with the Angels
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lesley's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Bear Cottage
would be greatly appreciated.
