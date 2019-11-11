Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
LESLEY JOAN HARDING

LESLEY JOAN HARDING Notice
HARDING (NEE PATMORE) LESLEY JOAN of Bulli



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on November 9, 2019. Loved wife of Errol (dec). Loved partner of Harold Little (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Nicole and Mark. Lesley will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 71Years

Resting with the Angels



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lesley's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Bear Cottage

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
