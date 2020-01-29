Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Fairy Meadow Anglican Church
Cnr Jardine Street and Princes Hwy
Fairy Meadow
Lesley BRENNAN (nee Blatchford) Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family on 25th January 2020. Dearly beloved Mother and Mother-In-Law to Kerrie & Noel, Tracey & Jim. Adored Nanna to Matt, Brendan, Callum, Nyree and Kirrily. Loved Daughter of Ra and Ngaire Blatchford (both dec). Much loved Sister and Sister-In-Law to Pamela & John, David & Louise and loved Aunty to her Nieces and Nephews. Best Friend and Partner-In-Crime to Pam. "Adopted" Mum to Jan and Friend and Advocate to many. Aged 74 Family and Friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for LESLEY to be held at Fairy Meadow Anglican Church, Cnr Jardine Street and Princes Hwy, Fairy Meadow on Saturday 1st February 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to the Australasian Rehabilitation Nurses' Association. A donation box will be provided for this purpose at the church door and all donations will support "The Lesley Brennan Spinal Rehabilitation Nursing Research Grant." (EFT payments may be made; please contact [email protected] with Lesley Brennan Grant in the subject line).



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020
