Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonie D'ARAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonie Frances D'ARAN

Add a Memory
Leonie Frances D'ARAN Notice
D'ARAN Leonie Frances of Kanahooka



Passed away after a courageous battle on Tuesday, 4 February 2020. Much loved mother and mother in law of Scott, Matthew, Rebecca and Andrew. Loving Grandma of Jake and Amelia, Dean, Jordan, Couper, Lily, Chelsie, Levi and great grandma of Maddison and Matteo. Loved daughter of Thomas and Lorraine (both dec). Loved sister and sister in law of Robyn and Daryl, Christine and Don, Phillip and Jann, Michael (dec). Leonie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Leonie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 2pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Pancreatic Cancer Research

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -