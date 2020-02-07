|
|
D'ARAN Leonie Frances of Kanahooka
Passed away after a courageous battle on Tuesday, 4 February 2020. Much loved mother and mother in law of Scott, Matthew, Rebecca and Andrew. Loving Grandma of Jake and Amelia, Dean, Jordan, Couper, Lily, Chelsie, Levi and great grandma of Maddison and Matteo. Loved daughter of Thomas and Lorraine (both dec). Loved sister and sister in law of Robyn and Daryl, Christine and Don, Phillip and Jann, Michael (dec). Leonie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Leonie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 at 2pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Pancreatic Cancer Research
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020