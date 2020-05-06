Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Leo INGLIS

Leo INGLIS Notice
INGLIS Leo [[PONCAW000136]]

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 2 May 2020. Beloved husband of Edna (dec). Much loved father and father in law of John (dec) and Lorraine, Suzanne and Dallas (dec), Greg and Rae, Noel and Wendy. Cherished Poppy of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. Leo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 99 Years

Forever in our Hearts

A life well lived



A private service will be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 6, 2020
