|
|
INGLIS Leo [[PONCAW000136]]
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 2 May 2020. Beloved husband of Edna (dec). Much loved father and father in law of John (dec) and Lorraine, Suzanne and Dallas (dec), Greg and Rae, Noel and Wendy. Cherished Poppy of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. Leo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 99 Years
Forever in our Hearts
A life well lived
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 6, 2020