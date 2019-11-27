|
|
MALONEY Leo Henry Passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2019. Loving husband of the late Noeline. A much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, all of his family and his friends. The family would like to especially thank all the staff at IRT William Beach for the care they gave to Leo.
Aged 87 Years
Reunited With Loved Ones
Relatives and friends of Leo are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Dr, Berkeley on Friday November 29th, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019