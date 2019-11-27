Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
St Mary's Catholic Church
211 Northcliffe Dr
Berkeley
Leo Henry MALONEY


1931 - 2019
Leo Henry MALONEY Notice
MALONEY Leo Henry Passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2019. Loving husband of the late Noeline. A much loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, all of his family and his friends. The family would like to especially thank all the staff at IRT William Beach for the care they gave to Leo.



Aged 87 Years

Reunited With Loved Ones



Relatives and friends of Leo are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 211 Northcliffe Dr, Berkeley on Friday November 29th, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
