BOYLE Leo Francis 7/6/1933-12/1/2020
Loved and cherished husband of Pam. Loved Dad of Michael and Mary, Michelle and Jeff, and Janelle. Loved Pa of Nathan and Jess, Amy and Reeve, Luke and Georgia, Elise, Coen and Evan. Brother of Elaine and Barry.
A great mate to all and forever a Gentleman.
In his 87th year
And Yes Dad, your name IS in the paper today
Requiem Mass for repose of Leo's soul will be celebrated at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Tuesday, 21 January 2020 at 12pm. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020