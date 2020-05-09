|
|
GAMEIRO Lee of Oak Flats
Passed away suddenly after a long illness on Thursday, 7 May 2020. Dear daughter of Joyce and the late Arnie Speakman. Beloved wife of Fernando. Loving mother and mother in law of Michael and Michelle, Rebecca and Ryan, Jesse and Maddie. Much loved mama of Joshua, Jordan, Rowan, Lachlan, and Conner. Lee will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 59 Years
Resting in God's Care
A private funeral to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 9, 2020