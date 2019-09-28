Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
LEANNE HOLTEN


1980 - 2019
LEANNE HOLTEN Notice
HOLTEN LEANNE Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. Dearly beloved Wife of Elwyn. Loving Mother to Tykiera, Nicole, Elwyn Jr, Lully, Drew, Rubin and Tarneeka.



26/01/1980 - 17/09/2019



Relatives and friends of Leeann are invited to attend a Service to Celebrate her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 3rd October 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the funeral will proceed to Kembla Grange Lawn Cemetery for burial.



In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cancer Council. A bowl will be located at the chapel entrance for this purpose.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019
