LUCKINS Lawrence John "Mick" of Jamberoo
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 Years
Farmer To The End
Relatives and friends of Mick are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday January 9, 2020 commencing at 12 midday.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020