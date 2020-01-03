Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence LUCKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence John "Mick" LUCKINS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Lawrence John "Mick" LUCKINS Notice
LUCKINS Lawrence John "Mick" of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

Farmer To The End



Relatives and friends of Mick are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday January 9, 2020 commencing at 12 midday.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -