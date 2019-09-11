|
|
SQUIRES Laurna â€˜Mrs Squiz' OF BELLAMBI
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Loved mother and mother in Law of Lindy, Mark and Rebecca, Jayson (dec) and Emily, Paul and Alyssa. Much loved Nan to Sarah, Madeline, Emily, Kyle, Jack, Thomas, Lucie, Eliza, Charlie, Molly, Oscar, Ruby. Loved sister and sister in law. Extra special sister to Mary and Terrie.
Aged 68 years
Loved by all who met her
'Over the rainbow with Kevin and Jay'
Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Laurna's life to be celebrated in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday September 13, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
C7 Oncology Ward, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019