Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Lance "Bomber" BROWN


2010 - 2019
Lance "Bomber" BROWN Notice
BROWN Lance "Bomber" 03.02.1910 - 01.07.2019

Late of Tarrawanna, formerly of Bulli



Beloved Husband of Edith (dec). Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Nancy & Ken and Nola & Jim. Loved Grandfather of Carolyn, Janette, Narelle, Jimmy and Neil. Treasured Great and Great Great Grandfather. Brother of Betty.



109 And Just Out



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for LANCE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 4 to July 6, 2019
