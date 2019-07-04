|
BROWN Lance "Bomber" 03.02.1910 - 01.07.2019
Late of Tarrawanna, formerly of Bulli
Beloved Husband of Edith (dec). Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Nancy & Ken and Nola & Jim. Loved Grandfather of Carolyn, Janette, Narelle, Jimmy and Neil. Treasured Great and Great Great Grandfather. Brother of Betty.
109 And Just Out
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for LANCE to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 4 to July 6, 2019