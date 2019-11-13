|
|
HINDRIKS Lambert of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 10 November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria. Dearly loved father and father in law of Harry and Michelle, Karen and Ron, Allison and Andrew. Dear Opa of his 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Lambert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in the Netherlands.
Aged 83 Years
Reunited with Mum
Gone home to their Saviour
A graveside service for Lambert will be held at the Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park on Monday, 18 November 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019