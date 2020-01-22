|
|
COSTI Kyriaki (Keri)
formerly of Gwynneville
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 20 January 2020. Beloved wife of Andrew. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maria (dec), Helen and Andrew, Con and Angela, and Mario. Much loved and adored Yiayia of Andrew, Kerrie, Maria, Kyriacos, Antonia, Michael and their partners, and her 7 great-grandchildren. Kyriaki will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Cyprus.
Aged 86 years
Rest in Peace
God has you in His keeping,
we have you in our hearts
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kyriaki's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 10am. Following her service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020