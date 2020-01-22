Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Kyriaki (Keri) COSTI

Kyriaki (Keri) COSTI Notice
COSTI Kyriaki (Keri)

formerly of Gwynneville



Passed away peacefully on Monday, 20 January 2020. Beloved wife of Andrew. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maria (dec), Helen and Andrew, Con and Angela, and Mario. Much loved and adored Yiayia of Andrew, Kerrie, Maria, Kyriacos, Antonia, Michael and their partners, and her 7 great-grandchildren. Kyriaki will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Cyprus.



Aged 86 years

Rest in Peace

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Kyriaki's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 10am. Following her service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020
