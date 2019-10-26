Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kye RISTOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kye RISTOVSKI


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kye RISTOVSKI Notice
RISTOVSKI Kye of Deception Bay, formerly of Mt Saint Thomas (MST)



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Sharnah. Devoted father of Elijah. Beloved son of Simon & Lisa and step-son of Billy. Adored brother of Sienna, Ayse, Jake and Darcy. Much loved brother-in-law to many. Beloved son-in-law of Narelle & Henry. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Loved by his cousins. Kye will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here, in Malta and the UK.



Aged 30 Years

At Home With Pop & Grandma



Relatives and friends of Kye are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday October 29, 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the Service, the Funeral will proceed to Wollongong (Kembla Grange) Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for Burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Mates 4 Mates would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now