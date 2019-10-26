|
RISTOVSKI Kye of Deception Bay, formerly of Mt Saint Thomas (MST)
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Sharnah. Devoted father of Elijah. Beloved son of Simon & Lisa and step-son of Billy. Adored brother of Sienna, Ayse, Jake and Darcy. Much loved brother-in-law to many. Beloved son-in-law of Narelle & Henry. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Loved by his cousins. Kye will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here, in Malta and the UK.
Aged 30 Years
At Home With Pop & Grandma
Relatives and friends of Kye are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday October 29, 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the Service, the Funeral will proceed to Wollongong (Kembla Grange) Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for Burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mates 4 Mates would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019