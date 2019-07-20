Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Krystyna SZOSTAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Krystyna SZOSTAK


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Krystyna SZOSTAK Notice
SZOSTAK Krystyna of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Adam Szostak. A caring mother, grandmother and mother-in-law whose love and generosity was always uncompromised.



Aged 88 Years

Will Be Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends of Krystyna are invited to attend her Graveside Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.