SZOSTAK Krystyna of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Adam Szostak. A caring mother, grandmother and mother-in-law whose love and generosity was always uncompromised.
Aged 88 Years
Will Be Sadly Missed
Relatives and friends of Krystyna are invited to attend her Graveside Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.
