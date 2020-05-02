|
|
Kristine Vincent, JP 19/06/1949 - 26/3/2020 Kristine passed away peacefully at home surrounded by all of her family on 26th March, 2020. Kris is survived by her husband Ray, children and partners Karrina and Mark, Tamara, Tristan, Yasmin and Mitchell, Scott and Emily, 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Kristine was a long term resident of Coolangatta and was involved in many activities in Shoalhaven Heads including the pre-school, school canteen and tennis club. Kris was a stalwart of "The Shack" at Shoalhaven Heads which provides low cost holiday accommodation for families from all over NSW who have a sick child. Kristine was recognised for her community service by running in the Queens Baton relay for the Commonwealth Games. Because of the Coronavirus a private funeral service was held at her home with all of the immediate family present and she was laid to rest at Gerringong cemetery. A memorial service will be held for Kristine when the world gets back to normal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 2, 2020